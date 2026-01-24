Woman fatally stabbed on Canosa Avenue; LVMPD identifies boyfriend as suspect

UPDATE | Jan. 23, 5:45 p.m.
LVMPD’s Lieutenant Price has shared new details regarding a fatal stabbing we first told you about earlier this evening.
WATCH | LVMPD’s full media briefing
According to police, a 911 call came in around 1 p.m about a woman that had been stabbed.
Upon Metro’s arrival, Lt. Price said they found a woman “suffering from stab wounds.” She was provided aid by officers until medical personnel arrived on scene and took her to Sunrise Hospital.
About an hour after this, she was pronounced dead.
LVMPD identified the woman’s boyfriend as the suspect.
Lt. Price said that the woman and her boyfriend were renting a room inside of a residence. Following an argument this afternoon, police said she was stabbed by him.
Residents and occupants disarmed the man before he ran off, Lt. Price shared. He was later located by LVMPD and taken into custody.
Lt. Price shared that there is no threat to public at this time, and encouraged anyone with information about this incident to reach out to LVMPD Homicide with more info, or to Crime Stoppers of Nevada to remain anonymous.
This investigation is still ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Las Vegas Police Department has shared information on Friday regarding a fatal stabbing.
This incident happened in the 1800 block of Canosa Avenue around 12:56 p.m.
Details are limited, but we have learned that one person was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Police said that the suspect involved was taken into custody at this time.
Their investigation is still ongoing.
-
Volunteer at east Las Vegas school arrested by CCSD policeThe Clark County School District Police Department confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Nicolas Jefferson on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Las Vegas police investigating shooting at apartment in southern valleyDetails are limited, but it happened around 6:19 a.m. in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Robindale Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Troopers: Lamar Odom hit 100+mph before DUI arrest on Las Vegas highwayOnce Nevada troopers stopped Lamar Odom, they noted his bloodshot, watery eyes, the smell of marijuana coming off of him, and his failure to put his vehicle in park before exiting.
Man accused of choking officer amid 'unruly' Las Vegas Strip incidentOfficers were conducting a routine foot patrol just after midnight in the area of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard when they heard a report of a disturbance near Planet Hollywood Casino.