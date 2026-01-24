UPDATE | Jan. 23, 5:45 p.m.

LVMPD’s Lieutenant Price has shared new details regarding a fatal stabbing we first told you about earlier this evening.

WATCH | LVMPD’s full media briefing

Woman fatally stabbed on Canosa Avenue; LVMPD identifies boyfriend as suspect

According to police, a 911 call came in around 1 p.m about a woman that had been stabbed.

Upon Metro’s arrival, Lt. Price said they found a woman “suffering from stab wounds.” She was provided aid by officers until medical personnel arrived on scene and took her to Sunrise Hospital.

About an hour after this, she was pronounced dead.

KTNV

LVMPD identified the woman’s boyfriend as the suspect.

Lt. Price said that the woman and her boyfriend were renting a room inside of a residence. Following an argument this afternoon, police said she was stabbed by him.

Residents and occupants disarmed the man before he ran off, Lt. Price shared. He was later located by LVMPD and taken into custody.

KTNV

Lt. Price shared that there is no threat to public at this time, and encouraged anyone with information about this incident to reach out to LVMPD Homicide with more info, or to Crime Stoppers of Nevada to remain anonymous.

This investigation is still ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Las Vegas Police Department has shared information on Friday regarding a fatal stabbing.

This incident happened in the 1800 block of Canosa Avenue around 12:56 p.m.

Details are limited, but we have learned that one person was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police said that the suspect involved was taken into custody at this time.

Their investigation is still ongoing.