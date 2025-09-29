Arrest report reveals man left dog outside in triple-digit heat before dumping crate near dumpster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more details surrounding a dog dumped near a dumpster and the man who police believe did it.

We first told you about this story in July when police discovered the dog near the 100 block of North 27th Street.

As the investigation continued, authorities released video to help identify those involved. Then, this past Friday, authorities announced the arrest of 33-year-old Darrion Lamar Garry in connection to this case.

Channel 13 obtained Garry's arrest report and learned more about what he was doing leading up to the dog being found dead.

Garry told police he got the dog as a gift from his cousin after Garry was released from prison in October of 2024. Garry said he would leave the dog, named Louie, outside on the patio, checking on him when he got home from work or remembered, but admitted there was no set routine.

On July 9, Garry said he checked on Louie at nighttime, put water and food in his bowls he had inside his kennel and then went to sleep. When Garry woke up July 10, he said he brushed his teeth, washed his face and started playing video games for a couple of hours. He then made himself breakfast and got ready for work, where he had to be at around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

It wasn't until before leaving for work that Garry went to check on Louie outside and found the dog not moving. Garry said he tried to call his name to see if he would react, but that Louie had died by this point.

During his interview with police, Garry said he couldn't call off work because he had already called out too many times, so he grabbed a white sheet and put it over the cage so the dog wasn't exposed, then went to work.

When he got back from work, Garry called someone to help him get rid of the dog. The two men grabbed the cage and rolled it to the dumpster, where police found it on Friday, July 11.

WATCH| Dead dog found in crate under investigation as animal advocates push for stronger enforcement

Dead dog found in crate under investigation by LVMPD as animal advocates push for stronger enforcement

During the necropsy on the dog, authorities found evidence further supporting that the dog had died from inadequate shade or cooling measures, leading to severe heat stroke.

On July 9 and July 10, high temperatures were around 108 and 109 degrees, and overnight temperatures only cooled to 93 degrees at the lowest.

During the interview with police, Garry said he had previously had Animal Control called on him after someone complained about him leaving Louie outside. Animal Control told him that he had to put a pool or something outside where the dog could cool himself down if Garry was going to keep Louie outside.

Garry admitted to completely taking responsibility for the dog. He said he was the only one who fed him and looked after him; he was the only one responsible for taking care of Louie, and realized he probably left it out for too long. He said the patio where the kennel was had shading but those days were hot

Garry was arrested on a charge of willful/malicious torture/maiming/killing of an animal.