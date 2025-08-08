78-year-old woman dies following southeast valley hit-and-run collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 78-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run collision that occurred in early July in the southeast valley, authorities said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Mountain Vista Street and Rawhide Street on July 3 around 7:16 p.m., according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.



Police said a GMC Yukon traveling on Mountain Vista struck a Hyundai Sonata that was attempting to make a left turn from Rawhide Street. The driver of the Hyundai had initially stopped at a stop sign before entering the intersection, while the GMC did not have a posted stop sign.

The driver of the GMC, identified by police as 41-year-old Carlos Lee, fled the scene on foot after the collision.

Emergency medical personnel transported the 78-year-old Hyundai driver to Sunrise Hospital with injuries. Police said Lee later returned to the crash site and showed signs of impairment.

Lee was arrested and charged with hit-and-run and DUI-related charges. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, the Clark County coroner's office informed authorities that the 78-year-old woman had died from her injuries despite life-saving efforts.

