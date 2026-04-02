100 pounds of methamphetamine seized by Mesquite Police canine and handler

MESQUITE (KTNV) — The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) reported a large drug bust early in the morning.

In a post on social media, officials shared that 100 pounds of methamphetamine were located by MPD canine Rogue, and his handler.

The duo stopped a vehicle moving north on the interstate, and following an interview on the roadside, found and seized the substances.

Mesquite Police

"Our Officers work diligently to do their part in this constant battle against criminal activity. We understand the impact these drugs have on a community and the dangers of intercepting them," MPD said in the post.

As for Rogue?

"... He gets to play his favorite game and lately, he’s definitely winning. Just look how proud he is of his work!" MPD shared.