Crash victim's family claims The Animal Foundation won't let them pick up pets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A family is asking for answers after claiming The Animal Foundation is not allowing them to retrieve their grandfather's dog and seven puppies.

David Kingsley involved in a crash Wednesday morning that shut down US-95 Northbound from Rainbow to Jones. Garcia said Kingsley was on his way to take his dog Nikita to a dog park.

Kingsley is a licensed dog breeder and was hospitalized following the crash and is in critical condition.

Nikita was taken to The Animal Foundation. Animal Protection Services determined Nikita had seven two-week-old puppies and went to Kingsley's house to transport them to The Animal Foundation.

A spokesperson for The Animal Foundation confirmed the dog and puppies are in their care.

Grandson Dominic Garcia said he's been trying to pick up the dogs but finds himself stuck between two agencies since both The Animal Foundation and Animal Protection Services have jurisdiction over the dogs.

The Animal Foundation said right now, the dogs are on a 10-day hold and the owner must provide a signed statement authorizing their release. The agency also said animal control must evaluate how many dogs Garcia is eligible to take home based on legal limits. Since the puppies are nursing, all of them must go together.

"They give me paperwork and said he has to sign it but he's paralyzed," said Garcia. "How is he going to sign it? I just want to make sure something he cares about is okay. It's very clear, [Kingsley] is not going to make it."

The Animal Foundation said it is aware of the current circumstances and will work with the owner on the 10-day hold and any fees if needed. The agency also said another family has contacted them about the dogs.

Bryce Henderson, the president of No Kill Las Vegas, an organization advocating for animal safety, posted about this situation on Facebook on Thursday, which has gone viral.

"Let's just get this taken care of," Henderson said. "Let's get the puppies to a good home and free up some space at the shelter."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a drunk driver caused the crash Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver was off-duty officer Benjamin Coreas.

Nevada State Police said he was arrested for reckless driving, due care, and on suspicion of impairment and has been booked into the Las Vegas City Detention Center.