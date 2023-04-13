Off-duty LVMPD officer facing DUI charges in Wednesday morning crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An off-duty police officer has been arrested and is facing charges, including suspected DUI, for causing a Wednesday morning crash.

Nevada State Police said this happened on the Northbound US 95, north of Jones Boulevard around 4:45 a.m.

Investigators said a Jeep was going northbound and hit the back of a grey Toyota Camry.

Witnesses told police the driver, who Nevada State Police later identified as 24-year-old Benjamin Coreas, was going down the highway in a "reckless manner".

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Channel 13 that Coreas has been with the department since 2020 and is assigned to the West Community Policing Division for the South Central Area Command.

The Camry was steered onto the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp where it came to rest.

The Jeep overcorrected causing it to overturn before the vehicle came to rest in the middle of the road and Coreas safely exited that vehicle.

A white Toyota Camry was driving northbound and then struck the Jeep.

That driver was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition while the driver of the grey Toyota did not report any injuries.

As for Coreas, Nevada State Police said he was arrested for reckless driving, due care, and on suspicion of impairment and has been booked into the Las Vegas City Detention Center.