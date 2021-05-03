Second wave of intramural sports begin for Clark County students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boys and girls intramural tennis, soccer, cross country, and girls volleyball will return to operations in the Clark County School District on Monday.

The sports returning are part of the second round of intramural sports groups beginning operations for the first time in more than a year of COVID-related delays.

The teams have a 20-day window for competition and practice.

The first round of intramural competition ended on May 1.

Clark County School District officials say the groups were staggered to avoid forcing students to pick only one sport in which to compete.

No spectators will be allowed in intramural sports competitions, and all adults and coaches will be required to have a negative COVID test before they participate.

