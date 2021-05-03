Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Second wave of intramural sports begin for Clark County students

items.[0].videoTitle
NEWS: Soccer, volleyball, and track and field intramural sports begin a 20 day competition window Monday.
Posted at 5:27 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 08:47:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boys and girls intramural tennis, soccer, cross country, and girls volleyball will return to operations in the Clark County School District on Monday.

The sports returning are part of the second round of intramural sports groups beginning operations for the first time in more than a year of COVID-related delays.

The teams have a 20-day window for competition and practice.

RELATED: Clark County School District announces spectators to be allowed at spring sports events, but not fall or intramural

The first round of intramural competition ended on May 1.

Clark County School District officials say the groups were staggered to avoid forcing students to pick only one sport in which to compete.

No spectators will be allowed in intramural sports competitions, and all adults and coaches will be required to have a negative COVID test before they participate.

RELATED: Sports competitions are back for Clark County School District

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH