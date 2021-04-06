WATCH: Clark County School District holds press conference about athletics, performing arts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is holding a press conference on Tuesday to talk about athletics and performing arts.

They will discuss student-athlete testing for the coronavirus, new athletic fields, scrimmage events and spectator attendance.

Those in attendance will include:

CCSD Board of School Trustees President Linda P. Cavazos

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara

CCSD Chief of College, Career and Equity Dr. Mike Barton

CCSD Chief of Facilities Jeff Wagner

Sierra Vista High School Principal John Anzalone

Hellas Construction representatives

Raiders representatives

Wynn Las Vegas representatives

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

WATCH BELOW