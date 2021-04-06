Watch
WATCH: Clark County School District holds press conference about athletics, performing arts

Clark County School District
Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 06, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is holding a press conference on Tuesday to talk about athletics and performing arts.

They will discuss student-athlete testing for the coronavirus, new athletic fields, scrimmage events and spectator attendance.

Those in attendance will include:

CCSD Board of School Trustees President Linda P. Cavazos
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara
CCSD Chief of College, Career and Equity Dr. Mike Barton
CCSD Chief of Facilities Jeff Wagner
Sierra Vista High School Principal John Anzalone
Hellas Construction representatives
Raiders representatives
Wynn Las Vegas representatives

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

