Sports competitions are back for Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sports competitions within the Clark County School District (CCSD) are back this weekend after more than a year off due to the pandemic.

Student-athletes, as well as their parents, are excited to finally return to competition but some are already seeing issues and cancellations amid the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s all crazy because we've been preparing a lot for this, we’ve been preparing for months and now that is canceled, it's very weird, it's a different season and all that”, said ALlanson Reynolds.

Reynolds is a pitcher for the Desert Oasis High School baseball team.

Yesterday was supposed to be their first game against Faith Lutheran High School however it was canceled due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test result for one of the athletes.

Now Reyolds and his teammates are in a quarantine protocol and will only play 9 games this season, instead of 13, but that number could change.

Other teams have been taking advantage of their time at gyms, stadiums, and swimming pools.

Screams and cheers inside the Chaparral High School gym have not been heard in more than a year.

Today, the home volleyball team played several matches including one against Coral Academy.

For the matches to take place, not only are student-athletes wearing masks, but everyone in attendance is following COVID-19 safety protocols.

At Palo Verde High School, baseball, volleyball, and track and field saw lots of action too.

At the football stadium, more than 100 student-athletes from three different school teams competed in several track and field competitions.

A small crowd watched them from the stands and the cheers were heard throughout the day