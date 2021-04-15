Clark County School District announces graduation schedule for Class of 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) is proud to announce the graduation schedule for the Class of 2021. In-person graduations will take place starting May 26, 2021, and will continue through June 7, 2021.

“This is a truly exciting time for our students and families, and we are proud to celebrate the Class of 2021,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Linda P. Cavazos. “You have faced and conquered many unique challenges this year, and on behalf of the Board of Trustees, I wish you the best in the future as you live your dreams and reach your goals.”

Ceremony locations include MGM Grand Garden Arena, Orleans Arena and the Thomas & Mack Center. These graduation ceremonies are possible through the support of MGM Resorts International, Boyd Gaming, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. A full list of graduation locations and times are available by clicking here or visiting ccsd.net.

“I appreciate the patience our students and families have shown during the last few months as we worked to provide the opportunity for students and families to experience in-person graduations,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “The way our community partners and Student Activities Department have rallied together, to provide venues for our families to experience a moment of pride as their young adults walk across that graduation stage, is truly appreciated.”

Individual schools will communicate with families in the coming weeks regarding cap and gown distribution, ticket allotment and social distancing guidelines.

