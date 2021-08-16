Henderson elementary school transitioning to distance education because of COVID-19

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The principal of Lamping Elementary School in Henderson has notified its students and their parents that they will transition to a distance education instructional model starting Tuesday because multiple individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the email that was sent to parents:

August 16, 2021

This is Robert Solomon, Principal at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

In consultation and collaboration with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), Lamping Elementary School will transition to a distance education instructional model from Tuesday, August 17, 2021, through Friday, August 27, 2021, due to multiple individuals testing positive for COVID-19. Students who are asymptomatic can return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, August 30, 2021.

The District or the SNHD will directly contact you, if your child is identified as an individual with a close contact. A close contact is someone within six feet for a collective 15 minutes to an individual who is a confirmed COVID-19 positive. Any individual in close contact needs to quarantine for ten days. Parents/Guardians are asked to monitor their child(ren) for symptoms. You can find the daily health screener by clicking here [drive.google.com].

Parents/Guardians will receive additional communication from school administration and the student’s teacher regarding instructions and links for students to participate in the distance education instructional model effective tomorrow, August 17, 2021, through Friday, August 27, 2021. Parents/Guardians are asked to monitor their email, as well as their student’s emails for these instructions.

Please know that we appreciate your cooperation during these challenging times. The District has taken precautions in accordance with reopening plans to limit further risk to others. If you have any questions related to COVID-19, please contact the SNHD or your primary health care provider.

Anyone with questions on the distance education instructional model can contact the school at (702) 799-1330.

Last week, 13 Action News reported that nearly 400 individuals in the Clark County School District have tested positive. As of Monday, CCSD's website says there are 452 total cases in the district. However, it does not show any cases at Lamping. It is not known how ofter the website is updated.

Lamping Elementary is located near Sunridge Heights Parkway and South Eastern Avenue.

