Two individuals at Foothill High School test positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two individuals at Foothill High School in Henderson have tested positive for COVID-19.

The following letter was sent home to parents:

This is Anthony Polzien, Assistant Principal at Foothill High School.

Today we learned two individuals at our school tested positive for COVID-19.

CCSD is prohibited by federal law from revealing the identities of the individuals; however, the District is working in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to perform the necessary contact tracing. A close contact is someone within six feet for a collective 15 minutes. Any individual in close contact needs to quarantine for 10 days.

If the school or the SNHD has not directly contacted you, your child has not been identified as an individual with a close contact. All others may be considered a low-risk exposure, similar to an exposure in the community (e.g., shopping, gathering, events).

CCSD has taken precautions in accordance with re-opening plans to limit the risk to others. This includes cleaning and disinfecting the entire school as well as rules regarding social distancing and guidelines on the use of personal protective equipment.

Out of an abundance of caution and transparency, we are notifying all students and staff of the following:

While low-risk exposure does not require a test, any family may seek community testing at the available sites throughout our community.

It is important to be mindful to continue pre-screening for any symptoms and possible community contact.

If any students are participating in outside activities, they are asked to be diligent in following current, best-practiced mitigation methods for the safety of our school and students.

CCSD reminds everyone that if they have symptoms (i.e., fever, cough, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, increasing congestion, runny nose, new loss of taste or smell, or shortness of breath), to stay home.

We will continue to provide information on any impact this process could have on the school schedule.

The letter did not say if the individuals who tested positive were students or staff.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, 61.58% children ages 12 and older have initiated vaccination and 49.13% have completed the vaccination process.

According to the state of Nevada, there have been 35,089 diagnosed cases in children between the age of 10 and 19, which is about 10% of the cases in the state. More than 14,000 cases have been diagnosed in children under the age of 10.

CORONAVIRUS: Nevada reports 2,531 new cases, 91 additional hospitalizations

There have also been 74 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Clark County, according to health district.

Anyone ages 12 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The CDC says that the Pfizer vaccine has sowed to be 100% effective at preventing COVID-19 with symptoms in children ages 12 through 15.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know