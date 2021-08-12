Clark County School District reporting almost 400 positive cases, including staff and students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There have been almost 400 positive cases of COVID-19 reported related to the Clark County School District since July 1.

As of Aug. 12, there are 391 total positive cases. That is up 49 since Wednesday's report.

Those numbers includes 143 school staff (131 Wednesday); 126 central staff (116 Wednesday); and 122 students.

CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON CCSD POSITIVE CASES

Most of the cases were reported at the elementary school level (135, including 71 school staff, 20 central staff and 44 students) and the least amount (under 10) are in the adult school category.

69 cases have been reported at middle school level and 92 at high school level (43 school staff, 13 central staff and 36 students).

Schools at the middle school level include Cadwallader, Hyde Park, Thurman White Academy of the Arts, Silvestri, Kenny Guinn Middle School, Fertitta, and Findlay.

Schools at the high school level include Las Vegas High School, Foothill High School, Coronado, Desert Oasis, Clark and Spring Valley.

The zip code with the most CCSD-related cases is 89121, which is on the east side of the valley, with 35 cases.

Schools include Ferron Elementary School, Ullom Elementary and John F. Miller School.

Schools within CCSD are not the only ones that have had students test positive.

Over the last 2 days, 50 students at Coral Academy in Henderson have been told to self-quarantine because of 2 positive student cases.