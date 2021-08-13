Watch
Local News

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Clark County School District board meeting for Aug. 12, 2021

items.[0].image.alt
Clark County School District
Screen Shot 2021-08-12 at 5.32.57 PM.png
Posted at 5:36 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 20:53:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Watch the Clark County School District board meeting for Aug. 12, 2021, live here or a replay in full once it is over.

To view the agenda click here.

SIMILAR STORIES:

Watch the Aug. 12 board meeting live below or in full after it's over:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH