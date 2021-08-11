Clark County School District expands COVID testing opportunities for staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has expanded COVID testing options for staff who have not provided proof of vaccination.

CCSD says due to unforeseen circumstances and to accommodate weekly required COVID testing for identified staff outside of their contractual workday that it is adding more designated sites and expanding testing opportunities.

Wednesday, the following updates were released:

• Additional designated district testing sites have been established to accommodate unvaccinated staff and staff who have not uploaded their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to emocha Health. Staff can monitor the number of people in line at each location by viewing the CCSD COVID-19 Testing Location Queue Tracker.

• Unvaccinated staff and staff who have not uploaded their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to emocha Health may obtain a COVID-19 PCR lab test (not a rapid antigen test) from a non-district entity (Walgreens, UMC, CVS, Southern Nevada Health District, CSN, UNLV) by 11:59 p.m. on the last day of each testing cycle. The staff member must provide their COVID-19 PCR lab result to RMTVerification@nv.ccsd.net.

• If an individual wants to acquire a COVID-19 vaccination, refer to the information located at Clark County Vaccination Site Schedule.

• All staff are required to upload their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to emocha Health to be excused from weekly mandatory testing.

CCSD says it is committed to keeping schools open for in-person learning while promoting the health and safety of all students and staff.

District representatives also say the district will continue to monitor the health data in the community to make informed decisions regarding the implementation of mitigation strategies.