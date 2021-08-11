Watch
Local COVID test site at Valley High School ran out of tests Tuesday

Teachers and students stood in a long line at Valley High School to get tested for COVID only to find out the site ran out of tests.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 11, 2021
Valley HS was one of several test sites scheduled on Tuesday.

The state mandates unvaccinated teachers, students and volunteers who are involved in activities that require them to travel between schools must be tested weekly.

13 Action News reached out to the Clark County School District to see if this process will speed up or if more tests will be available but an immediate word was not given.

