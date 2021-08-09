Clark County School District implements new programs as school year kicks off

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are several changes coming to the Clark County School District this school year as the new school year kicks off Monday.

And one of those changes includes a brand-new elementary school in Henderson.

CCSD Supt. Jesus Jara and school officials will be cutting the ribbon at Hannah Marie Brown Elementary School just before 7 a.m.

Also, for those not willing to risk the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus by coming to school in person, the Nevada Learning Academy is offering virtual learning for elementary school students in addition to its secondary school offerings.

Jara says anyone can opt into the distance learning plan as long as home-school works for you.

"They can go if the parents want to make a decision about moving into a distance education, Nevada Learning Academy is their choice and their option,” Jara said.

The CCSD is also researching new ways to teach our kids this year.

Seventeen schools are being used as pilot programs where kids can learn in-person, hybrid style, or through distance learning based on what works best for the student.

Jara says some of those schools are also experimenting with what they call project-based learning where educators use real-world scenarios to teach skills and lessons.

Currently, those schools’ enrollment is based on zoning instead of open enrollment.

