New Henderson elementary school named for education philanthropist Hannah Marie Brown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of kids are learning in a new school in Henderson on the first day of school for Clark County School District students.

Hannah Marie Brown Elementary opened with fanfare Monday morning with county, state and federal leaders honoring the school's namesake at the ribbon-cutting in front of kids, parents, and Brown's family.

"It's amazing," Brown said through tears after snipping the ribbon. "It means the world to me."

Brown had a challenging life growing up in Las Vegas.

"I was raised here during segregation so I never thought my name would be on a school," she said.

Brown became pregnant shortly after high school, cutting her own goals of seeking higher education short as she turned her attention to caring for her daughter.

"I never really achieved the level of education that I wanted to achieve," she said. "But I made it up on the other end. I made darn sure that the other kids were going to school."

RELATED: Clark County School District implements new programs

Brown achieved that by gathering and donating money through her charitable organization The Hannah Brown Community Development Corporation to help kids get scholarships and further their education.

She said the organization has raised close to $375,00 to date.

"What my heart has always told me, is that if you didn't get what you want, make sure someone else gets what they need," she said.

Brown said she failed at retiring a long time ago and wants to continue helping children with opportunities in education moving forward.