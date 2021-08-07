Traffic, COVID are top CCSD safety concerns as kids head back to class Monday.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the final weekend before more than 310,000 students return to class in person in the Clark County School District, teachers, administrators, and police forces across the valley are making final preparations to keep kids safe when they're back to school.

As the Delta Variant of the coronavirus pushes the region's positivity rate above 15%, according to the Southern Nevada Health District, COVID has once again taken center stage in safety policies heading into the school year.

The district reestablished a once dropped mask mandate for all teachers and staff.

Superintendent Jesus Jara said it would be up to school leaders and staff to monitor and enforce the mask mandate, but students would bear personal responsibility for keeping everyone safe as well.

"Our kids will be following all the direction and directives," Jara said. "Our number one priority is to make sure we've got all of our children in the classroom with our teachers and our educators with our building leaders, and I trust them. They're going to follow the protocols, and we're going to have school. Look, everybody is so excited around what we're doing: bringing our kids back."

One threat to kids that is not new to the district occurs outside of the classroom.

CCSD Police are joining forces with officers in Metro, North Las Vegas, and Henderson to crack down on drivers in school zones violating laws designed to keep kids safe while walking to class.

Police said between 2019 and 2020 42 kids were injured by cars while walking to class or in school, and they're reminding drivers that it is illegal to pass other cars, speed, or conduct a u-turn while in an active school zone.