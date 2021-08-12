50 Coral Academy students forced to quarantine because of positive tests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fifty students at Coral Academy of Science's Windmill campus are currently in quarantine because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

Parents were first notified on Wednesday that a single student had tested positive. It was determined that 24 students were impacted and would be required to self-quarantine.

Since then, the school has learned of a second positive case involving a student and another 26 students were added to the quarantine list.

Coral Academy is a public charter school. The school has students in the fifth through ninth grades. That means many of the students are under the age of 12 and not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

A letter was also sent to parents at Foothill High School in Henderson on Aug. 2 that indicated two people had tested positive at that school.

Parents of students at Basic High School were also notified of a positive test on Monday.

