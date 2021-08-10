3 Summerlin South Little League players test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three players for Summerlin South Little League have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be playing in Monday's West Region opener against Hawaii.

According to a statement on Little League's website, the players tested positive after winning the state championship on July 25 and prior to the start of the West Region Little League Baseball Tournament.

The statement says the team will still allowed to play in San Bernardino, California, after contact tracing was conducted.

The positive players will be allowed to rejoin the team after they sit out for 10 days.

The league says that all players are tested when they arrive for the regional and those who are unvaccinated are tested every other day. Those who tested positive before the tournament started will not be retested.

The names of the players are not being released.

Summerlin South is hoping to win a spot in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.