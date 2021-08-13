More than 80 exposed to COVID at Nevada school

80 people were exposed to COVID-19 at a Nevada middle school.

Our ABC affiliate in Reno is reporting a parent knowingly sent their child into the classroom with COVID-19.

The parent reportedly tested positive for the virus and knew their child had COVID two days before dropping them off for the first day of school.

As a result, a number of students at Marce Herz Middle School in Reno are now being forced to quarantine at home.

Washoe County health officials told families if their child is not vaccinated they need to quarantine for at least eight days.

"Our disease investigators are getting hung up on will they will answer the phone and say, 'I am not getting the vaccine?'" said Scott Oxarart, communications manager for the Washoe County Health District.

"There are instances where there is just some pent-up emotion and views on COVID-19 that are directed at our staff and it is unfair," he said. "We are doing our jobs. We are trying to decrease the amount of transmission of COVID-19 in our community."

The school district won't say how many children are affected but did indicate the children will be able to continue their studies from home.

Read the full story on KOLOTV.com.