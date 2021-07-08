Did you win? Watch the announcement for the first Vax Nevada Days vaccine raffle winners

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first winners of the Vax Nevada Days vaccine raffle will be announced Thursday at 6 p.m.

WHAT IS VAX NEVADA DAYS?

$5 million total, including one grand prize of $1 million, is up for grabs for eligible Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process. This includes people who were vaccinated before the public health initiative was announced in June.

Winners will be announced weekly every Thursday for eight weeks beginning July 8. On August 26, one winner will win the grand prize of $1 million.

WHAT'S UP FOR GRABS TONIGHT?

The July 8 announcement includes:

1 winner of $250,000 (18+ eligible)

1 winner of $50,000 (18+ eligible)

4 winners of $25,000 (18+ eligible)

10 winners of $1,000 (18+ eligible)

125 winners of a Nevada fishing license (valued at $40, 12+ eligible)

50 winners of a Nevada state parks annual entrance permit (valued at $100, 12+ eligible)

1 winner of the $50,000 tuition prize (529 plan, can be used for any post-secondary education, 12-17 years old eligible)

3 winners of the $20,000 tuition prize (529 plan, can be used for any post-secondary education, 12-17 years old eligible)

10 winners of the $5,000 tuition prize (529 plan, can be used for any post-secondary education, 12-17 years old eligible)

HOW DO I ENTER TO WIN?

If you are a Nevada resident and you have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, you are automatically entered into the drawing. No need to fill out any forms.

If you would like to check to make sure your vaccination was recorded, you can do so at the Nevada WebIZ public portal.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I'VE WON?

According to the state's website: Winners will be notified by an official representative of Immunize Nevada using the contact information within an individual’s Nevada WebIZ record. Only Immunize Nevada and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will know the identity of the person associated with the random number that has been drawn.

Winners will not be asked to pay any fees to claim a prize. Program representatives will never ask you for your bank account number or credit card number. Nor will they ask you to send money. Any fraudulent activities or misinformation can be reported to info@vaxnevadadays.org .

Learn more on VaxNevadaDays.org.