VAX Nevada Days: What to do if you can't find your vaccination records

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Nevadans are worried they might miss out on the VAX Nevada Days promotion because they can’t find their vaccination record in the system.

"When it said no records found I was a little concerned," Nevada resident Michele Rousseau told us.

Turns out, Rousseau’s vaccination record was associated with an old landline number. When she put that number in it worked but she couldn’t get the code. It’s texted to you.

"There are some things that could be done to make that easier for everyone. Including at least explaining the matching thing. Updating records with current contact information that the providers have. A help page would be really great. People were having trouble figuring out how to get it to take their birth date, how VA records were handled, what invalid dose indicators at the top of the record meant, etc," said Rousseau.

If you are experiencing similar issues you can contact WebIZ or VAX Nevada Days to verify your vaccine record is documented.

"If it says no records found, i still wouldn’t be too worried. In the research I’ve been doing it seems like some records don’t have any contact information associated with them. Odds are you’ll still be in the database and you’ll still be there for the drawing," says Rousseau.

VAX Nevada Days starts this Thursday and runs weekly for 8 weeks ending on August 26th. On that day, the winner of the 1 million dollar grand prize will be announced.

