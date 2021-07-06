Nevada vaccination prizes to be announced Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first set of prizes for those who have been vaccinated will be announced on Thursday.

One person will win $250,000. Another person will receive $50,000.

There are also prizes related to tuition, annual entrance permits to state parks, and even fishing licenses.

Everyone who has been vaccinated is eligible and is automatically entered to win.

It's part of the VAX Nevada Days initiative.

