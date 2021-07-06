How to make sure your vaccination was recorded for Vax Nevada Days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first set of prizes in Nevada’s vaccination incentive program is set to be announced Thursday.

Vax Nevada Days begins July 8. Sisolak said $5 million will be given away in the form of cash and other prizes depending on age. The winner of a $1 million grand prize will be announced on Aug. 26. There will be 8 weekly drawings.

For those ages 12 to 17, they will be eligible to receive money for college ranging in amounts between $5,000 and $50,000.

For adults 18 and older, there will be 149 cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $250,000, as well as the grand prize.

All ages will be eligible to win state fishing licenses and annual entrance permits to state parks.

Gov. Sisolak and health officials said when the program was announced that everyone who has been vaccinated in Nevada will be entered.

If you would like to check to make sure your vaccination was recorded, click here to access Nevada’s WebIZ public portal.

You will need to input your name, birthday, gender and either the phone number or email attached to your record.

There are some groups of people who are not eligible, including prisoners, government officials, employees of Immunize Nevada and technology vendors such as International Game Technology.

Additionally, residents who were vaccinated in another state are not eligible.

If you cannot find your record, email Vax Nevada Day Program support at entries@vaxnevadadays.org. Nevada law requires that all immunizations administered in Nevada be stored in Nevada WebIZ.