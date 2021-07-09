Vax Nevada Days vaccine raffle announcement interrupted by heckler

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Gov. Steve Sisolak took to the podium on Thursday to announce the first winners of the Vax Nevada Days statewide drawing, a heckler with a megaphone interrupted him and was escorted out of the building.

He could be heard saying, "This is a scam!" and "These vaccines are harming people!" His pronouncements go against the advice of the medical community at large.

"Well, there's an individual that doesn't understand that the vaccines are helping people. They are totally safe, they've been tested, and they are helping to save lives, which is what we are doing" Sisolak responded.

Health and elected officials have said vaccines are the key to keeping the economy open.

Thursday's announcement of the first winners took place inside the Tyrone Thompson Student Union located on the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas Campus. To watch the results of the drawing, click here.

Watch a heckler interrupt the announcement: