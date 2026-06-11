Clark County DA disputes Robert Telles' trial misconduct claims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's Office is responding to a former Clark County Public Administrator's claims that he did not receive a fair trial.

In October 2024, Robert Telles was convicted and found guilty of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. County employees had contacted German and asked him to investigate after Telles' concerning behavior in the workplace. German wrote a series of articles, which Telles blamed for destroying his career, ruining his reputation, and threatening his marriage.

Telles was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years. He appealed his conviction to the Nevada Supreme Court.

WATCH: Foreperson explains how Robert Telles' walk helped jurors reach verdict

Foreperson explains how Robert Telles' walk helped jurors reach a verdict

Previously filed court documents show Telles' attorneys laid out several separate issues with his trial, including why an expert witness was excluded, how jury notes and deliberations were handled, if there was misconduct with jury selection, and if Telles was denied his Constitutional Right to an impartial jury.

You can read the full Opening Brief below

On Monday, the Clark County District Attorney's Office responded to those claims.

In new court documents, they state Telles was not denied the right to present a complete defense and call supporting witnesses. They also state that all of the opinions of the expert witness that Telles wanted to call "are objectionable".

"Nevertheless, Telles was still able to present his defense theory will admissible evidence," the documents read in part.

As far as the jury notes, prosecutors questioned why he didn't object at the time if an error had occurred and that Telles did not preserve any evidence that can prove that claim. They also state that upon reviewing the record, "no error was committed by the trial court during the deliberation process or the handling of jury notes."

Prosecutors also argued there was no misconduct with jury selection and there's no proof that any of Telles' Constitutional rights were violated.

You can read the full Response to Opening Brief below

As for next steps, the Nevada Supreme Court hasn't announced any upcoming hearings in this case, as of Thursday morning.

You can follow our full coverage on this case by going ktnv.com/tellesontrial.