Reflecting back on how Robert Telles' former employees want to honor Jeff German

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The eyes of the nation turned to a Clark County courtroom to learn the fate of Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator on trial for murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Some of the most dedicated courtroom observers were the women who worked with Telles in the public administrator's office.

They reached out to German for help to expose their experiences of bullying and favoritism in a toxic work environment.

13 Investigates takes a look back at how they've watched their concerns unfold into a courtroom drama.

Intimidating, humiliating, and ruled by rage.

That's how several former coworkers described their office environment under Robert Telles.

"It was the most divisive, hostile environment I've ever experienced," said Janelle Lea back in September 2022.

Lea and several colleagues told 13 Investigates when their complaints to Clark County administrators fell on deaf ears, they reached out to reporter Jeff German who investigated their claims and wrote a series of articles exposing their concerns and outing Telles' behavior.

"I challenged him on a case, and he just got real close to me and said, 'You think I'm bad now, just wait,'" Lea said.

The employees we spoke to said German finally gave them a voice.

"When you see something, say something. Right? Well, I saw something and I said something. And they said something because they saw something. We all said something. We all said something. And it fell on deaf ears. And Jeff's gone," Lea said.

On September 3, 2022, Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home, with Telles soon named as the accused killer.

Telles has repeatedly denied the murder charge but blamed German's reporting for destroying his career, ruining his reputation, and threatening his marriage.

Telles' former staff members told 13 Investigates that attending the murder trial was a way of honoring Jeff German's commitment to accountability in county government.

"Jeff was very respectful of my wish to be a source and be a confidential source that after his murder, I feel it's time to step forward. I think it's important for us to carry the baton that justice is served and that bad things aren't happening in the community. It's all of our jobs," said Jessica Coleman, who worked under Telles.

"Our goal now is to live up to the faith that Jeff showed in us and to do the very best we can. And I know it's a little obscure office in Clark County. A lot of people in our community don't know what we do or what service we provide but we're obligated now. We owe it to Jeff to make his sacrifice pay off by improving the office," said Rita Reid, who was the assistant public administrator at the time of German's death.

In the last election, Reid replaced Robert Telles as the new Clark County public administrator.