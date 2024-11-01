Convicted murderer and ex-politician Robert Telles is now at High Desert State Prison

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Convicted murderer and former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles is now in custody at High Desert State Prison, according to Nevada Department of Corrections records.

In August, a jury found Telles guilty of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in September 2022.

State prosecutors said Telles killed German because he was upset about articles German wrote when Telles was Clark County public administrator.

The jury also found Telles murdered a victim age 60 years or older, and the crime was committed with the use of a deadly weapon, adding enhancements to the charge.

The jury sentenced Telles to life with the possibility of parole after a minimum of 20 years served.

Last month, district court Judge Michelle Leavitt added the maximum possible enhancement sentencing — an additional eight years.

Telles has maintained his innocence since he was arrested, most recently at his sentencing enhancement hearing where he told the court, "...I did not kill Mr. German, and unfortunately, the people who should be brought to justice...the chances of that happening now are slim to none."

Telles plans to appeal his conviction. He is currently represented by public defender Katherine Currie-Diamond, according to district court records.