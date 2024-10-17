Reactions to the enhanced sentence for Jeff German's convicted killer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For more than two years, Channel 13 has been covering the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in September of 2022.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced German's killer, former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles, to the maximum penalty — 28 years to life in prison with enhancements because the victim was 60 years of age or older and it was murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

You can watch the full hearing here:

Watch: Judge adds 8 years to Robert Telles' sentence for local reporter's murder

In August, a jury found Telles guilty of murdering German and sentenced the former politician to life in prison with the possibility of parole after a minimum of 20 years served.

Prosecutors said Telles killed German because the investigative reporter had written a series of unflattering articles about the elected official and was working on uncovering more.

It was a packed courtroom Wednesday with Telles' former coworkers, German's family, Metro detectives involved in the case, and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson all present.

Telles was shackled and in a Clark County Detention Center uniform before Judge Michelle Leavitt.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly asked Judge Leavitt to impose the maximum enhancement sentencing stating the jury found Telles guilty of murdering German beyond a reasonable doubt.

When Judge Leavitt asked Telles if he had anything to say, he turned to face German's family and maintained his innocence.

"I understand the desire to seek justice and hold someone accountable for this," said Telles, while looking at the family members of the victim. "But I did not kill Mr. German."

Telles' attorney Robert Draskovich urged the judge to show mercy, stating Telles does not have a previous criminal history.

Prosecutors brought Jeff German's brother, Jay German, to testify at the sentencing.

Jay was emotional, speaking about his brother's death.

"We lost a brother, we lost an uncle, a friend, a leader," said Jay. "We're still in shock."

German's sisters were tearing up in the gallery as their brother testified.

"We're doing our best to get through this," said Jay. "We really are but he was our leader and we're never going to see him again."

Jay told the judge, if Telles ever becomes a free man, he worries about retribution.

"We have a lot of anxiety and fear for our safety, if Robert Telles gets out after just 20 years of incarceration," said Jay.

Ultimately, the judge imposed the maximum penalty.

"I was not surprised that she sentenced him to the eight to 20 years given the double enhancements," said Draskovich after court.

Under Nevada law, a judge cannot stack the two enhancements.

Wolfson spoke to reporters after court and said a measure of justice was served.

Watch: Hear what defense attorney Robert Draskovich and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson had to say about Telles' extended sentence.

Hear from the defense and DA after judge adds time to Robert Telles' sentence

"We're pleased," said Wolfson. "He was deserving of the maximum sentence. He showed absolutely no remorse, no acceptance of responsibility. He committed a very heinous crime, and he deserves the maximum sentence."

Channel 13 also spoke to Jessica Coleman, an estate technician at the Clark County public administrator's office, after court on Wednesday.

She worked with Telles when he was the public administrator and was one of the workers who tipped off German.

"There's a little bit of relief," said Coleman. "But it's also the hollow part of the system. Knowing how he is, how he acts, how he perceives the world around him, this doesn't feel like it's gonna be enough."

Coleman said she also fears for her safety and for those in the public administrator's office if Telles ever becomes a free man.

"We always look over our shoulders. We tend to still walk out together. We're always on guard and we're always checking in with each other," said Coleman.

She said she's ready to move on and begin the next chapter of her life.

"It feels so good to just know that we don't have to see him. He's never gonna be able to come back into that office. He cannot affect my daily life anymore," said Coleman. "We're all just looking forward to just moving away from him and his toxicity."

Las Vegas Review-Journal editor-in-chief Glenn Cook sent us the following statement:

"There is relief in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's offices because Robert Telles finally is headed to prison, hopefully for the rest of his life. His steadfast refusal to accept responsibility or show a hint of remorse for the barbaric murder of Jeff German should ensure he is never paroled. We'll never forget Jeff. His killing remains an immeasurable loss for his family, friends, colleagues and community, and for journalism itself."

The National Press Club president Emily Wilkins also released a statement: