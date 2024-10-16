Judge adds 8 years to Robert Telles' prison sentence for murdering Jeff German

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator found guilty of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, will have to serve eight more years in prison before he's eligible for parole.

Jaewon Jung returned to the courtroom Wednesday morning for the sentencing hearing in the case we've been following since September 2022.

In that hearing, Judge Michelle Leavitt added eight years to Telles' original sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

In August, Telles was found guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

The jury sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years for stabbing German in response to a series of articles that exposed misconduct during Telles' time in office.

If he was already sentenced, why was he back in court?

The charges against Telles included enhancements — one because German was older than 60, one for the use of a deadly weapon, and another for "lying in wait." (Evidence in the case suggested Telles had planned the attack on German and lured the journalist outside his house before stabbing him to death.)

Because of those circumstances, Judge Leavitt decided to extend Telles' minimum time behind bars. She could add one to eight more years to his minimum sentence and opted to add eight years.

Prosecutors and Telles' attorney, Robert Draskovich, had a final chance to address the court before Leavitt announced her decision. German's brother Jay also spoke about the impact of the case on his family.

"We lost a brother, an uncle, a friend, a leader," Jay German said.

"We're still in shock and it's been two years. It's going to take a long time to recover from this."

Telles has maintained his innocence since he was arrested and, when he testified in his trial, claimed German's murder was the result of a conspiracy. When he addressed the court on Wednesday, he again claimed the state had got the wrong guy.

"I understand the desire to seek justice and to have somebody accountable for this, but I did not kill Mr. German, and unfortunately, the people who should be brought to justice…the chances of that happening now are slim to none," Telles said.

Since the former public administrator has already spent two years in jail, he could be eligible for parole in 26 years. However, if parole is denied, he still faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was also ordered to pay $23,347.71 in restitution to German's family.

