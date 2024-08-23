Prosecutor grills Robert Telles; defendant denies murder but admits to affair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Day 9 of Robert Telles' murder trial continued with a narrative testimony from the defendant and a cross-examination from prosecutor Christopher Hamner that followed.

Telles is the former Clark County public administrator accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in September of 2022.

SEE LIVE UPDATES | Jaewon Jung is in the courtroom during the murder trial of Robert Telles

Prosecutors believe articles German had written about Telles was a motive in the killing.

During the continued narrative testimony Thursday, Telles broke down at one point when images of his house after police served a search warrant were shown.

"I'm sorry. I knew I didn't do this thing but police claimed they had this evidence," Telles told jurors.

Telles ended his testimony with saying he is "not the type of person to stab someone." Although this statement was interrupted by several objections by Hamner.

"I've never beat anybody up. I've never killed anybody," Telles said.

After a recess, Hamner began cross-examination on Telles.

Because Telles took the stand, he could not plead the fifth and was open to anything Hamner had to ask him.

Hamner asked about everything from articles German had written about Telles to evidence police found in his car and phone and even his own words he told jurors.

Telles had said the killer looks like a "professional" so Hamner asked why the suspect would wear clothing that stands out and also go back to the crime scene.

"Sir, doesn't that look a little amateurish?" Hamner asked Telles.

Hamner also asked about Telles' testimony on washing his vehicles shortly after German's murder.

"Wouldn't you agree washing things could make the evidence go away?" Hamner pressed.

Telles said he washed all three of his vehicles and only the exterior of them.

At the center of Telles' defense from the beginning is the claim that he's being framed by both the police and a private realty group called Compass Realty & Management because he wanted to expose them for alleged bribery.

"The most significant piece of evidence, the murder weapon, is not in your house, despite the theory you're being framed?" Hamner asked.

Telles replies that's correct.

Then Hamner asks how the realty firm is able to "plant" all the evidence...

"The best way to take me down was to frame me for Mr. German's murder," Telles said.

Hamner then asked about the articles German had written about Telles and how he texted his coworker, Nichole Lofton, about the impacts of those stories.

Telles admitted the articles cost him his re-election bid and even said he was upset.

For the first time, he also admitted to being in an affair with Roberta Lee-Kennett, a staffer in the office. This was a key piece in German's first article about Telles.

Telles also said he lied to German during an interview about the affair.

"I didn't think it was the public's business," Telles said.

Cross-examination ended with Hamner asking about text exchanges between Telles and his wife the day German was killed.

Hamner showed messages his wife received on her iPhone from her Apple watch at around 10:35 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2022.

It reads: "Where are you?"

The same message was not found on Telles's phone.

Telles had said he was home at the time of German's murder but told jurors at the time he got the message from his wife, he was "on a walk."

Cross-examination ended Thursday afternoon.

Telles is expected to redirect examination on Friday morning.