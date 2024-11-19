Robert Telles appeals conviction in Las Vegas journalist's murder, wants new public defender

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles, the former Clark County politician convicted of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, has filed an appeal and a motion to dismiss his counsel.

In October, a jury found the former county public administrator guilty of murdering Jeff German. Telles was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years.

Robert Draskovich represented Telles in the criminal trial but withdrew from the case shortly after his client was sentenced.

Telles was then appointed a public defender to handle his planned appeal, but according to court documents, he now wants that attorney off his case.

In court filings from Nov. 11, Telles asks for a new attorney because he claims the current public defender hasn't kept him informed or responded promptly to his requests for information.

Telles is scheduled to appear in court on his motion to dismiss his attorney on Dec. 10. As of this report, no hearing had been set in the case of his appeal.

