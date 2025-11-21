Channel 13 takes you behind the scenes at the Las Vegas Fan Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 got VIP access to the Las Vegas Fan Prix to give viewers a sneak peek into what they'll be expecting for Friday and Saturday's debut of the first-ever Las Vegas Fan Prix.

The Las Vegas Fan Prix will be available for fans on Nov. 21 and 22, located just outside of the Famous Foods Center Bar.

Acclaimed racing driver Romain Grosjean will headline the event. If you can't make it, you can chat with "Romain AI," which allows you to ask questions about his racing career and more. You can access that here.

WATCH | Here's what you can expect at the first-ever Fan Prix in Las Vegas

What to Expect at the First-ever Fan Prix in Las Vegas!

When you walk in, you're immediately greeted with cars from Saleen Automotive, created by legendary automotive maker Steve Saleen and race car driver Molly Saleen.

If you step further inside, you'll get access to the "Qualifier" section, where visitors can test their driving skills with the GTR racing simulator. Channel 13's Alyssa Bethencourt had a chance to try out the simulation.

In the Qualifier section, you'll also get a chance to try out your peripheral reflexes.

WATCH: Dreaming to Drive? Take a test run at the Inaugural Fan Prix in Las Vegas

Dreaming to Drive? Take a Test Run at the Inaugural Fan Prix in Las Vegas

Next, you'll see a line-up of glossy, vintage cars from Atomic Motors. We see everything from a 1988 Ferrari Testarossa to a 1970 Buick GS Restomod.

You can experience all this and more by attending the Las Vegas Fan Prix starting Friday.