What to see and do at the brand-new (and free) Fan Prix racing festival at Resorts World

A brand-new, no-cost festival races into Resorts World during this year's Race Week in Las Vegas.

Fan Prix is expected to bring "an action-packed lineup of motorsport, technology and lifestyle activations" when it makes its debut from Nov. 21-22. Here are a few things you can expect to see and experience at this free event:

'Dream to Drive'

The Fan Prix will include nationwide tryouts for the unscripted competition series "Dream to Drive," created by legendary automaker Steve Saleen and professional race car driver Molly Saleen.

"The series offers everyday dreamers and rising talents across America the chance to race for one of motorsport's most iconic names and compete for a professional racing contract," organizers state.

Headliner: Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean

Acclaimed racing driver Romain Grosjean will be your host at Garage 28, a racing entertainment hub for Fan Prix attendees. You can also expect a guest appearance from driver Nicole Havdra, among other personalities expected to take part in panel discussions, meet-and-greets and photo opportunities.

Vintage cars, art, memorabilia, and more

The Fan Prix promises to excite racing and car enthusiasts alike with a showcase of collector vintage vehicles, unique art installations and nostalgic memorabilia from the local Las Vegas dealership, Atomic Motors Classic Cars & Motorcycles.

Fans can also expect to enjoy racing simulators and access to exclusive merchandise, along with a wellness area to relax your mind and lighten your mood.

What if I can't attend in person?

You can still get some of the Fan Prix experience through the Romain AI Experience. This new, interactive platform is exclusive to KTNV-TV as Fan Prix's local broadcast partner. Using state-of-the-art fan engagement technology provided by Zooly.ai, you can have a realistic conversation with Romain Grosjean and get answers to your questions about what the world of racing is like behind the wheel.

The Fan Prix is scheduled to run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21 and Saturday, Nov. 22.

Self-parking at Resorts World is complimentary for locals, organizers note. Full event details and the latest updates can be found on fanprix.com.