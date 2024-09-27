'Budget crisis' not on agenda as CCSD board extends its timeline to find a new superintendent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting agenda Thursday night was filled with information regarding the district's search for a new superintendent and the process to fill a vacant board seat, but it was a non-agenda item that seemed to loom over the trustees and raise concerns among community members — the district's budget shortfall.

Following the termination of the district's CFO Jason Goudie last week, the emerging budget issue became all too prevalent when schools across the district began to notify parents of cuts to faculty and academic programs.

Amid what people are calling a "budget crisis," the district is now extending its timeline to find suitable candidates for a new superintendent to January 2025. During Thursday's meeting, trustees unanimously voted to delay the search.

According to the search firm tasked with finding the next superintendent — Hazard, Young, Attea — after the resignation of Trustee Katie Williams, some in the CCSD community were concerned their voices wouldn't be heard in the selection process.

As Channel 13 has been reporting, Williams stepped down after an investigation found she no longer lived in the state.

To further complicate the selection process, four trustee seats are up for election in November.

​“They would like to know that the board that is selecting them is the board they would be working with," an HYA spokesperson told trustees.

During the meeting, a handful of residents urged the board to delay the search.

“The decision to delay the superintendent until new trustees are elected — it's not merely procedural; it’s about trust, integrity and making sure the district reflects the will of the people," said Anthony Pulido.

“Put the superintendent search on hold until every district is represented by an elected board member that can represent them. We need leaders that can trust and do their job," another speaker told the board.

The firm searching for a new superintendent presented the board with three different timelines. Trustees chose the option that pushes back the hiring of the superintendent from October 2024 to March 2025.

HYA said changing the timeline would not cost taxpayers more money.

KTNV

During the same meeting, the district discussed filling the vacancy left behind by Williams.

Until that spot is filled, a vast portion of CCSD remains unrepresented by a public official — and are therefore voiceless among the Board of Trustees.