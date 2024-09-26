'I have to say goodbye': How CCSD's budget crisis is affecting its employees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The spotlights remains on the Clark County School District as some employees are left looking for a job due to cuts from a district budget shortfall.

To get some answers for you, I caught up with one of those employees and talked to former CCSD Trustee Mary Beth Scow to understand how a budget gets to this point.

"I do love working with kids, and I love the school that I work at. It is unfortunate that I have to say goodbye," said Holly Hosmer, who is losing her job due to the district budget issue.

Hosmer is an instructional assistant at Shiela Tarr Academy near Lone Mountain. She recently learned her last day will be October 18.

She is just one employee of many who are losing their jobs due to the budget shortfall at CCSD.

"I wasn't really expecting to come to work that day and being told 'you don't have a job anymore,'" Hosmer said.

She said four others are in the same boat from her school.

Rapid adjustments at a number of campuses continue as CCSD realized the extent of their budget problem — some schools are now reportedly short a million dollars.

Channel 13 has learned many campuses are now forced to save money cutting back on using school supplies and other schools are cutting some staff members.

WATCH | Channel 13's Jhovani Carrillo spoke with CCSD parents on the notices they received on the district's "budget crisis."

Schools are moving forward with changes amid potential budget issues at CCSD

Former Chief Financial Officer Jason Goudie, who was recently terminated by the district, told Channel 13 that he blames the possible deficit on a timeline that was too tight for the budget process, late negotiations for teacher raises, and the superintendent departure.

I sat down with former Trustee Scow and asked her if the lengthy teacher contract negotiations with the union could have played a role.

Joe: He [Goudie] did hint at that being an issue, does that surprise you?

"No — if that is the truth — because that all came out after the budget was formulated, the amended final budget in May...," Scow said.

She said while the district's budget can change over the year, it starts with the board.

"The board approves the budget. They are aware of the changes that occur during the year's timeline, but the biggest role they play is in the beginning — the board sets the vision," Scow said.

WATCH | Former CCSD CFO wants to clear up 'misinformation' about his departure

Former CCSD CFO wants to clear up 'misinformation' about his departure

Joe: The other thing the CFO had a sited in interview with our station is a superintendent switch, would a superintendent play a big role in a budget like this?

"Absolutely, it is really the CFO and the superintendent that begin building the budget. The board sets the expectations and then it is actually built by the staff. So the superintendent does have a huge role to play," Scow said.

Joe: Could you see the superintendent turmoil playing a role?

"Yes," Scow said.

She said budget adjustments aren't uncommon after a school year starts, so it's easy to imagine a superintendent change wouldn't help, and now many are left scrambling.

"I haven't found anything I qualify for," Hosmer said.

She said she was told she might be able to relocate.

"I remember being told that most of the open positions within my positon are in Henderson, and that is 30 minutes from where I live, that is a lot," Hosmer said.

The next school board meeting is set for Thursday, September 26.