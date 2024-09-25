Schools are moving forward with changes amid potential budget issues at CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned schools across the Clark County School District are having to make tough changes as a potential budget deficit continues to plague the district.

Last Friday, parents at Don and Dee Snyder Elementary School received a letter from the principal informing them of an "important change" within the third-grade team.

The letter said Mrs. Karen Flores, who is listed as a 3rd grade teacher on the school's website, will be leaving the school due to the "recent budget cuts" across CCSD.

It's not clear if Flores was laid off or if she was moved to a different school.

Flores' former students will be moved to other third grade classes.

"We loved her. We loved her to death, she's awesome," said CCSD parent Kevin Schroeder.

Schroeder said his daughter was in Mrs. Flores' third grade class and will now be moved to a different teacher.

He tells Channel 13 his daughter is sad that her favorite teacher is leaving.

"It seemed like something that was 100% a blindside...I mean the school season virtually just started. There's nothing that seemed as if this was going to happen. I bet the teacher had no idea herself," he said.

According to the school's website, there are six third grade teachers, but with Mrs. Flores' departure, the number will go down to five.

The letter goes on to say, "Our primary focus will remain on maintaining high-quality instruction and supporting student achievement. We are committed to providing a seamless experience for your child during this transition."

However, Schroeder said he is skeptical.

​“I don’t think they’re entirely manageable, especially when you add on the additional duties. Like I said, I haven’t seen much being said about what the teachers are having to do after school now. Literally, directing traffic, organizing car lines that are like a mile long," Schroeder said.

KTNV

Channel 13 also found out that Don and Dee Snyder Elementary School is not the only campus across the district having to make tough decisions.

A parent at Shirley A Barber Elementary School said the school will no longer be sending homework packets with kids because the copy paper and toner for the copiers are "expensive."

The message that was sent to parents called the budget chaos surrounding CCSD a crisis and said this will be the last week homework will be printed.

Some parents said they are not upset with the individual schools but are frustrated with the changes impacting their students and teachers.

​“We feel for these teachers because they are good people," Schroeder said. "It’s just too bad, it stinks."

KTNV

The changes at Snyder Elementary come amid a time of budget chaos at CCSD.

Former Chief Financial Officer Jason Goudie, who was terminated by the district, told Channel 13 Anchor Justin Hinton in an interview Monday that he blames the possible deficit on a tight timeline for the budget process, late negotiations for teacher raises, and the superintendent's departure.

"I believe the budget team and myself utilized the information to the best of our ability," Goudie said.

Meanwhile, Schroeder said if the financial situation within the school district doesn’t change, he’s considering pulling his daughter from the elementary school.

​“We were looking at charter schools and even private schools," he said. "We are hoping for the best."

Channel 13 reached out to CCSD about the letters that were sent to parents, and we are still waiting for a response at the time of this report.

