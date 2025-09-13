CCSD addresses concerns about employees' response to Charlie Kirk assassination

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is publicly addressing concerns about employees' response to the assassination of conservative political influencer Charlie Kirk.

Channel 13 has heard from dozens of concerned community members calling attention to comments they say were made by CCSD teachers after the shooting.

In a statement shared with Channel 13 on Friday, district officials stressed that they cannot comment on personnel matters, but acknowledged they have the authority to take action if employees' comments create "a material and substantial disruption to the operation of the District."

"The Clark County School District will not tolerate any speech or conduct that causes a material and substantial disruption to its operations," district officials stated.

According to CCSD, employees "shall be subject to disciplinary action" if their comments are found to:



materially and substantially interfere with school activities, their ability to perform assigned duties, or the rights of others;

create substantial interference to the educational mission and/or operation of their school;

engage in harassment, discrimination, bullying, cyberbullying, or intimidation.

The outpouring of reaction to Kirk's death on social media has led to the firing and public condemnation of people across the country and here in Las Vegas.

Channel 13 has learned of at least two local professionals who lost jobs or positions of influence as a result of social media comments attributed to them, including a local realtor and a sports broadcaster.

Gov. Joe Lombardo on Friday publicly condemned those who "expand negatively to a tragedy of this caliber."

"I would support any agency that determines that individual acted inappropriately in their capacity or employment and have them removed as soon as possible," he said during a news conference convened to discuss updates on the state's ongoing recovery from a crippling cyberattack.

This comes after a 33-hour manhunt ended with the capture of Kirk's suspected killer, who police say turned himself in to authorities in Washington County, Utah, approximately 110 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

13 Investigates We looked into possible motive, warning signs of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Darcy Spears

You can read CCSD's full statement here: