Las Vegas realtor resigns from board amid backlash over Charlie Kirk shooting comments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas realtor is facing backlash in the aftermath of the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

Comments being attributed to one of its members prompted the Las Vegas REALTORS organization to take action, the association's president, George Kypreos, confirmed in a statement to Channel 13.

"We want to make it clear that LVR and its leaders do not condone hateful or potentially hurtful speech, and that such comments do not reflect the views and values of our Association and profession," Kypreos stated.

The Las Vegas REALTORS Association confirmed the comments were linked to one realtor, Mark Sivek, an incoming director for the 2026 Board of Directors.

Sivek has been removed from any appointed positions and has also resigned his 2026 and 2027 Board seats, Kypreos wrote.

In a screenshot reviewed by Channel 13, Sivek appeared to write that Kirk "was [a] despicable human being," and that "the world is a better place without him."

Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean attempted to reach Sivek for comment on Thursday night, but found his voicemail box full.

Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly afterward. His suspected killer has since been arrested after a 33-hour manhunt, authorities confirmed Friday morning.

The suspected gunman was identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Washington, Utah, a Southern Utah town approximately 110 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Channel 13 anchors and reporters are in Southern Utah on Friday as we attempt to gather more details about the gunman and his arrest. Follow our live coverage throughout the day on ktnv.com/live.

