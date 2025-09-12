Suspect in Charlie Kirk assassination arrested in southern Utah, just over 100 miles outside of Las Vegas

KTNV — "We got him."

That was the message from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox during a press conference early Friday morning, confirming the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of Charlie Kirk.

FBI, state officials say Charlie Kirk assassination suspect is in custody

This came hours after President Donald Trump said during an interview with Fox News that a person of interest was in custody.

Channel 13 has reporters in St. George, Utah, to gather the latest details in this developing investigation.

Tyler Robinson was taken into custody Thursday night in Washington County, Utah Gov. Cox said.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice. He is currently held without bail in Utah County.

Officials said the 22-year-old's family turned him in to law enforcement.

"A family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend, who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident," Cox said. "This information was relayed to the Utah County Sheriff's Office and senior investigators at Utah Valley University."

Video footage from UVU surveillance showed Robinson arriving in a gray Dodge Challenger around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, Cox said Friday morning. Family also later confirmed to investigators that Robinson had a gray Dodge Challenger, officials said.

Channel 13 obtained photos of the vehicle believed to have taken Robinson to and from the UVU campus.

Scripps News Group - Salt Lake City A car that matches investigators' description of the one used by Charlie Kirk's suspected killer is seen outside the Southern Utah home where the suspect is believed to have been arrested. Scripps News Group - Salt Lake City Law enforcement officers are seen in the neighborhood where the suspect in the killing of political activist Charlie Kirk is believed to have been arrested.

Cox also said officials made contact with Robinson's roommate, who told investigators about Discord messages he said Robinson made.

"The content of these messages included messages, affiliated with the contact Tyler, stating a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, leaving the rifle in a bush, messages related to visually watching the area where a rifle was left, and a message referring to having left the rifle wrapped in a towel," Cox said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls had previously told reporters that investigators found a high-powered rifle in a wooded area near the university.

Channel 13 has crews on the way to Utah for continuing coverage.

