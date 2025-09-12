LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday morning at UNLV, more than 100 students, faculty, and community members gathered to pay their respects to Charlie Kirk, the political activist killed Wednesday afternoon while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Hailey Gravitt spoke to some of those in attendance to understand their thoughts and feelings.

UNLV students hold vigil in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination at Utah university campus

Though the tragedy happened hundreds of miles away, the impact reached Las Vegas. Many in attendance described the loss as heartbreaking.

“It’s just sad to see someone go like that… why, just why?” said UNLV student Damien Houston.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was known for advocating conservative politics in high schools, colleges, and universities. Supporters of his mission were emotional during the campus gathering.

“Our hearts are broken,” one attendee said.

The Las Vegas chairman for Turning Point USA shared that he had been scheduled to meet with Kirk in the coming days.

“We won’t get that chance anymore,” he said. “But I will try to follow his path. It will be difficult, but through God, everything is possible,” said Marlon Medina.

Kirk’s supporters emphasized his belief that younger voters are the future — though the crowd at UNLV spanned generations.

“I looked at him as a friend, a son, a grandson,” one older supporter reflected.

While not everyone agreed with Kirk’s beliefs, those in attendance echoed one shared sentiment: violence is not the answer.

With recent political attacks drawing national concern, officers of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were seen assisting university officers to ensure the safety of those attending the memorial.

Supporters left with a final message for Kirk: “Charlie, just tell us where you want us to go, and we will follow," Medina said.

