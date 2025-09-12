Las Vegas sports broadcaster terminated after social media posts on Charlie Kirk shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas sports broadcaster has been fired over comments he made in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination earlier this week.

Bobby Machado was terminated from Lotus Communications, according to a statement from the company. Lotus is the parent company of FOX Sports Las Vegas, where Machado worked as a radio producer for the Vegas Golden Knights.

For those unaware, Bobby Machado, the radio producer for the Vegas Golden Knights, made these evil, despicable comments.



The Golden Knights released a statement against the "ahorrent and deplorable comments" Machado appears to have made on this social media.

Machado's X account appears to have been deleted in the wake of his termination.

Machado is not the only person in the valley who lost his job for comments made this week.

A Las Vegas realtor is facing backlash for comments attributed to Mark Sivek, who was set to serve as incoming director for the 2026 Board of Directors for the Las Vegas REALTORS Association.

Sivek has been removed from any appointed position and has resigned his board seats, according to the association's president, George Kypreos.

Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean attempted to reach Sivek for comment on Thursday night, but found his voicemail box full.

Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly afterward. His suspected killer has since been arrested after a 33-hour manhunt, authorities confirmed Friday morning.

The suspected gunman was identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Washington, Utah, a Southern Utah town approximately 110 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Channel 13 anchors and reporters are in Southern Utah on Friday as we attempt to gather more details about the gunman and his arrest. Follow our live coverage throughout the day on ktnv.com/live.

