'Can't wait until this is over': Looking back on COVID's impact on Las Vegas sports five years later

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was five years ago when the sports world stood still due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While live sports took a backseat to health and safety worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic making arenas and stadiums go silent won't soon be forgotten.

How COVID-19 changed the face of sports in Las Vegas

Looking back on COVID's impact on Las Vegas sports five years later

2020 was supposed to be a milestone year in Las Vegas.

It will now always be remembered as the year our valley's sports scene and its fanbases were given unprecedented obstacles.

On the night of March 11, the postponement of the Thunder-Jazz game and eventual suspension of the NBA season sent shockwaves across the sports landscape.

The Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights were in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area on the night before facing the Wild when the news broke.

“We were in Minnesota, and then everything came out," VGK defenseman Brayden McNabb told Channel 13.

"A lot of uncertainty on what was going to happen. Initially thought it would be just the weekend off."

“We had kind of gotten the word that the NBA was shutting down," VGK defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. "All I remember was waiting in limbo that night. Went to sleep, woke up, and they said they’d cancel today’s game.”

The NHL soon announced a pause to its season while other sports leagues suddenly came to a stop due to the spread of coronavirus.

The Golden Knights remained together in Vegas, the team awaiting a return to play that never seemed to come.

“You didn’t really know," McNabb said. "We were doing workouts and they’d say maybe, maybe in a couple weeks, and we’d always get pushed back and back. So it became unknown and the whole world was in the same situation."

“That was the biggest part, trying to stay dialed in every day and not focus on the outside world because you’re in your own little world," Whitecloud said.

Hockey eventually returned to play in August with the NHL's makeshift playoffs in the so-called bubble. Western Conference teams played in Edmonton and Eastern Conference teams played in Toronto.

“We had a couple days of camp with a bunch of different rules. Looking back now, some were a little silly," McNabb remembered. "It had been a long time so it was exciting to get out and play games.”

“Even if you tarp the lower bowl it still feels very weird," Whitecloud said. "You can hear little things. You can hear guys talking on the ice, it almost echoes in a place like Rogers. Kind of like almost eery. Eery, weird, but you got used to it quick.”

“The hockey was relatively good, it was strange playing with no fans," McNabb added. "We had a decent showing but couldn’t make it to the finals.”

The Raiders

The Knights weren't the only team affected by the pandemic. After three years of construction on Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders were set to kick off their time in Las Vegas in September.

While the 2020 NFL season started on time, the Silver & Black played home games with no fans in attendance.

Raiders Raiders' new stadium closed to fans for 2020 Associated Press

▶ Looking Back Allegiant Stadium without fans means big loss for workers, Las Vegas

“It’s disappointing for all of sports honestly," then-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said in a presser. "You see that stadium and you want to cut it loose with your new fanbase and it is disappointing but we’re not the only team that feels that way."

"We’re doing what we feel is right for the safety and the health of everybody," Gruden went on. "Hopefully we beat this virus soon and we can get back to normal.”

Normalcy wouldn't come for Las Vegas football until the 2022 NFL season. The Raiders required vaccinations to attend games in 2021 and the stadium incorporated strict entry protocols.

▶ Watch Virtual fans may be present at sports games

Virtual fans may be present at sports games

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted other teams in Las Vegas, delaying seasons and pulling fans out of arenas. Teams impacted included the Aces, Aviators, and UNLV athletics.

The soon-to-be Las Vegas A's joined the movement across the MLB by letting fans submit photos that were turned into cardboard cutouts that were put into seats.

While it's long over, the pandemic has left a lasting impact on sports and stadium safety.

Half a decade later with stadiums full again, athletes and fans everywhere are glad we can play ball like we used to.

COVID-19 Five Years Later, Channel 13 is bringing you special coverage all day Monday as we explore the lasting impacts and lessons learned.