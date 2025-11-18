Can't wait for race day? Enjoy these free and low-cost F1 events around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — F1 fans, rev up your engines — because these racing-related events in Las Vegas are calling your name.

If you can't wait for the checkered flag to wave, add these free and low-cost race events to your calendar!

Fan Prix

What: Audition for "Dream to Drive," an unscripted competition series by Steve and Molly Saleen, check out Garage 28 hosted by driver Romain Grosjean, view vintage cars, art, memorabilia, and more. Can't attend in person? Check out this AI experience powered by Zooly.ai that lets you chat with Grosjean — only on KTNV.com/fanprix.

Where: Resorts World, located at 3000 South Las Vegas Boulevard

When: Novembver 21-22

Cost: Free

Atlassian Williams Racing Fan Zone

What: Take on the pit stop challenge, participate in a Q & A with the Atlassian team and partners, check out state-of-the-art esports simulators, view showcars, and more.

Where: New York-New York Hotel & Casino, located at 3790 Las Vegas Boulevard

When: November 17-19 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and November 20-22 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Red Bull Pit Stop

What: Try your hand as a pit crew member with the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge and check out showcars.

Where: The Encore Players Lounge at the Wynn Las Vegas

When: November 19-23, opening at 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Official Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Watch Party

What: Enjoy the race on the big screen with a live DJ, F1 merch giveaways, photo ops, and more. If you bring in a pet supply donation, you can be entered to win F1 2026 tickets.

Where: Water Street Plaza, located at 240 Water Street

When: November 22 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Mercedes F1 Pop-Up Shop

What: A pop-up shop inside Aria's lobby with driving simulators, a VR Garage Tour, and memorabilia on display.

Where: Aria Resort & Casino, located at 3730 South Las Vegas Boulevard

When: November 8-24, open 24/7

Cost: Free

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Show Car and Memorabilia Display

What: See the Haas car display and meet drivers and team members during a Haas Team appearance.

Where: Chelsea Tower, Level Two at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, located at 3708 South Las Vegas Boulevard

When: November 18-23 happening 24/7, meet and greet on November 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Guenther Steiner Unfiltered Live

What: Guenther Steiner's final show, featuring an audience Q & A.

Where: KAOS at the Palms Casino Resort, located at 4321 West Flamingo Road

When: November 22 at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

LEGO Formula 1 Off Track Experience

What: Fans of all ages can check out out various play zones where you can build and race.

Where: The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, located at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive

When: November 20-22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix

What: Hop in a driving simulator, enter to win race tickets, and meet Lando Norris.

Where: The T-Mobile Store on the Strip, located at 3791 Las Vegas Boulevard South

When: November 17-23 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Lando Norris meet and greet on November 18 at 3:20 p.m.

Cost: Free