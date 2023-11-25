Watch Now
Caesars Palace, Venetian guests take home over $3 million in jackpots

Venetian Resort Jackpot - 11/25/23
Posted at 1:33 PM, Nov 25, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several guests are going home big winners after traveling to the valley for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to officials at The Venetian, two guests took home over a million dollars. On Thursday, Nov. 23, Shane Burk stopped by. The California native was playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em and was dealt a spade royal flush, winning the mega tier of the Millionaire Progressive. Burk made a $5 side bet making him eligible to win the mega tier of the resort's Millionaire Progressive for $1,012,030.

That was the second Millionaire Progressive mega tier win this week. On Wednesday, Nov. 22, a guest that casino officials said wanted to remain anonymous won $1,975,769.

Venetian jackpot - 11/25/23

Over at Caesars Palace, another guest had something to be thankful for.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, a Caesars Rewards member sat down at a slot machine and hit a jackpot that was worth $100,257.

Caesars Palace jackpot - 11/25/23

