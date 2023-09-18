Las Vegas local hits $44k jackpot at Rampart Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local is celebrating a big win after taking home a jackpot worth tens of thousands of dollars.
According to officials at Rampart Casino, a man stopped by on Sept. 10 and chose to play on a Luxury Line slot machine.
He was betting $25 on the nickel denomination when he hit a jackpot that was $44,314.
