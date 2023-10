HENDERSON (KTNV) — A local hit it big on a slot machine Wednesday morning!

Officials with Sunset Station said Stephen G., a Henderson local, hit the progressive jackpot on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Double Sapphire game for $200k.

Courtesy of Sunset Station A Henderson local won over $200k in a slot machine early Wednesday morning at Sunset Station.

Officials said Stephen was playing around 2:20 a.m. and won exactly $203,180.18. Officials said the player wagered $3.75.

