Las Vegas local wins over $90k jackpot at Rampart Casino

Rampart Casino jackpot - 10/19/23
Posted at 10:51 AM, Oct 20, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local is going home a big winner after hitting it big while playing bingo.

According to officials at the Rampart Casino, Charmaine Maillet stopped by on Thursday afternoon for the 3 p.m. session of Dual Action Bingo.

They said she hit the jackpot in just 34 numbers before hitting the jackpot.

She ended up taking home $91,069.

