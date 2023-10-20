Las Vegas local wins over $90k jackpot at Rampart Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local is going home a big winner after hitting it big while playing bingo.

According to officials at the Rampart Casino, Charmaine Maillet stopped by on Thursday afternoon for the 3 p.m. session of Dual Action Bingo.

They said she hit the jackpot in just 34 numbers before hitting the jackpot.

She ended up taking home $91,069.

