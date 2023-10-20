Las Vegas local wins over $90k jackpot at Rampart Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local is going home a big winner after hitting it big while playing bingo.
According to officials at the Rampart Casino, Charmaine Maillet stopped by on Thursday afternoon for the 3 p.m. session of Dual Action Bingo.
They said she hit the jackpot in just 34 numbers before hitting the jackpot.
She ended up taking home $91,069.
MORE RECENT GAMING WINS:
- Jackpot winners take home more than $29 million in winnings in August, according to Boyd Gaming
- Las Vegas local hits it big with nearly $90k jackpot at South Point casino
- California visitor wins $10.1 million jackpot at ARIA from $5 bets
- Wynn guest becomes millionaire after hitting jackpot
- Treasure Island guests take home nearly $100k in July jackpots